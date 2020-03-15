|
Charles Dexter Craddock Charles Dexter Craddock, 94, of Kansas City, MO, passed away Tueday, March. 3, 2020 at the NorthCare Hospice House. He was born Mar. 19, 1925 to Calvin and Tress Craddock in Cherokee, AL. Charles served his country in US Army during WWII and received the Purple Heart. In 1974 he married the love of his life Betty Louise. They were happily married for 72 years and raised a family of three children, Michelle, Twila and Michael. Charles loved his work as a civil engineer. He graduated from Columbia University School of Engineering in 1947 and received his masters degree in Geotechnical Engineering from the University of California in 1963. He served in the U.S. Corps of Engineers from 1958 to 1980 and his positions included: Chief, Engineering Operations; Assistant Chief, Construction Division and Chief, Supervision & Inspection Branch. Charles also worked with Harza Engineering from 1981 to 1994 where he served as Resident Engineer and Project Manager in South America, Alaska, Texas and Georgia. Above all, he loved his family and traveling with his beloved wife Bettie. Charles was preceded in death by his brother, Finley, Jr. He is survived by his wife, Bettie, Children: Gregg and Michelle Hooper, Grand Lake, OK, Twila Craddock, Kansas City, MO and Michael and Teresa Craddock, Grand Junction, CO, six grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, his Craddock nieces and Gabbert nephews. The family would like to express their gratitude to his many caregivers at McCrite Plaza and KC Hospice. A private memorial services is planned.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 15, 2020