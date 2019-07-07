Charles Duane Taylor Charles Duane Taylor, 88, Overland Park, KS., died Tuesday, July 2, 2019. Visitation will be held from 11 to 12 p.m. Monday, July 8, before a funeral mass at 12 noon at Cure of Ars Catholic Church, 9405 Mission Rd., Leawood, KS. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery, Lenexa, KS, with a United States Air Force military honor guard. Memorial donations may be made to the Folds of Honor Foundation, an organization funding education scholarships to families of fallen soldiers. Charles (known as Charlie and Chuck) was born May 20, 1931 in Clearfield, PA, the youngest son of Rolland Valentine and Kathryn Turner Taylor. He was preceded in death by his wife of almost 66 years, Dixie, his brother and three sisters. After graduating from high school in 1949, he joined the United States Air Force where he became a radar technician and was stationed in the Aleutian Islands during the Korean War. He was later transferred to Hutchinson, KS where he met his wife and reached the rank of Staff Sergeant (SSgt). In 1980, he opened Mission Electronics, where he sold production equipment to radio and television stations, production companies, schools, and corporations. He always enjoyed being a salesman. Charles is survived by his children, Roxanne Helphingstine (Craig), Carrie Hambright (Michael), Linda Frye (Kevin) and Kathryn Taylor (Trent); granddaughters Erinn Alt (Aaron) and Sara Mozingo (Blake), and great grandchildren Anniston Alt, and Charles and Sawyer Mozingo. Charlie was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He loved playing with his grandchildren, great grandchildren, and spending time with all of his family. He always enjoyed sports and in recent years playing golf, watching golf and telling jokes. We will never forget all of the fun times we had with him. Condolences may be expressed at : www.porterfuneralhome.com. Arrangements: Porter Funeral Homes and Crematory, 8535 Monrovia, Lenexa, KS (913)438-6444

Published in Kansas City Star on July 7, 2019