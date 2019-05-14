|
Charles E. Givens Charles Givens, WWII veteran and retired KC firefighter passed away May 11, 2019 at the age of 95. He leaves behind his loving wife of 76 years, Barbara, along with 2 daughters, Connie White (Ray), and Jo Rickard (Wayne). Charley had 3 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, and 2 great great grandchildren along with many nieces and nephews who are grieving his loss. The family visitation will be at the John Knox Presbyterian Kirk (11430 Wornall Rd, KCMO) at 11:30 on Wednesday, May 15, with the service immediately following at 1:00 pm. Arrangements are handled through Park Lawn Funeral Home on Hillcrest Rd.
Published in Kansas City Star on May 14, 2019