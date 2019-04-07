Resources More Obituaries for Charles Mooney Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Charles E. Mooney Ph.D.

Obituary Condolences Flowers Charles E. Mooney, PhD Dr. Charles E. Mooney, 85, was born Nov. 26, 1933, by parents John Perry Mooney and Rubel Alma Grimsley. He was preceded in death by all his siblings: brothers Frances and Perry and sister Barbara. He attended Northeast High School and was a star quarterback and running back. After graduation in 1952, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps where he continued his pursuit of football as winning quarterback during his assignment in Okinawa Japan. Returning to Kansas City, he attended Highland Junior College and Joplin Junior College on football scholarships. In 1957, he fulfilled his dream of marrying Sylvia McGaugh. In 1964, he graduated from Washington University in St. Louis, MO. With a PhD in Economics, while still playing quarterback. Charles was invited to join the US Government in Washington DC where he and Sylvia moved with their growing family. After a year at our nation's capital they returned to the KC area finally settling in Raytown to raise their five children; Chris, Holly, April, Ted, and Wendi. They rejoiced in the family as it blossomed with 15 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. He was a founding board member and park development chairman of the Cave Spring Park Association. He shared his love of sports with two generations of children as a coach for both football and baseball with the Raytown Little League. He expressed his recognition of God's love as a 52 year member of Our Lady of Lourdes Church of Raytown. He loved all kinds of outdoor activities, snow skiing, hiking in the mountains with family and work associates. He also enjoyed canoeing on the Current River, sailing, gardening, raising roses, and was an avid apiarist. Charles and Sylvia loved skiing and traveling and were overjoyed to visit children and grandchildren wherever they might reside. He leaves behind his loving wife of 62 years, Sylvia, and his children and their spouses: Chris (Marsha) Mooney of KC, Holly (Mike) Chancey, Wendi (Mike) Setter, both from Colorado, April (Scott) Logeman from Georgia, and Ted (Kim) Mooney from KC. A mass of Christian burial will be at 10 AM Monday, April 8 with a visitation April 7, from 6-8PM (Rosary 6PM) both at Our Lady of Lourdes Church 7049 Blue Ridge Blvd. Raytown,MO. In lieu of flowers Charles requested donations be made in his memory to the Sierra Club Organization.



