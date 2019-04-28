|
|
Charles E. Peoples, Jr. 1948-2019 Charles E. Peoples, Jr., age 70, passed away on April 24, 2019. All services will be held at Muehlebach Funeral Care, 6800 Troost Ave., KCMO. Visitation will be from 6-8pm on Tues., April 30th. Funeral Service will begin at 10am on Wed., May 1st. Burial following at Mt. Washington Cemetery. Charles is preceded in death by his father, Charles, Sr., and his daughter, Heather Peoples. He is survived by his loving wife of (almost) 50 years, Debbie; daughter Brandi Robinson (Patrick); son Chris Peoples (Fresh); mother Joyce Peoples; brothers Steven (Velma) and Paul (Diana); grandchildren Gracie and Ethan "Finn" Robinson; along with many beloved nieces, nephews, family, and dear friends. Full obituary may be read, and photos viewed, at www.MuehlebachChapel.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 28, 2019