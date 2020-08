Or Copy this URL to Share

Charles E Ward Charles E Ward, 91, passed on Aug 23, 2020. Visit: the Linwood Chapel on Sat, Aug 29, 2020 9 - 1030 am. Graveside service 11 am at Memorial Park Cem. Svcs by LAJ & Sons Funeral Chapels KCMO 64109



