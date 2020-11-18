1/
Charles "Chuck" Ebbert
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles "Chuck" Ebbert
July 17, 1935 - November 16, 2020
Shawnee, Kansas - Charles Cowden Ebbert, 85, of Shawnee, Kansas passed on November 16, 2020.
Chuck was born July 17, 1935 in Quinter, KS to Samuel S. Ebbert and Nora E. Bowman. He had four siblings and is survived by his sister Alberta Grosbach of Enders, Nebraska. While attending McPherson College, Chuck met the love of his life, Glenna Ruth Zuck. They married in 1956. Together they had three children; Charles Eugene (Jeanie) Shawnee, KS, Scott Douglas (Debbie) Salina, KS, Janice Ruth Black (Chuck) Topeka, KS.
Chuck worked on the family farm after graduating college. A few years later he moved the family to Shawnee where he built the family home and taught school. Chuck taught metal and wood shop classes at Milburn Junior High in the Shawnee Mission School District for 29 years. Chuck enjoyed his term as Baseball Commissioner of Merriam Optimist Club and as Church Trustee at Bristol Hill United Methodist Church.
In the fall, Chuck loved returning to the family farm to hunt. Each winter he enjoyed golfing with friends in Yuma, Arizona. Besides hunting and golf, he also spent time fishing, traveling and spending time with many friends, 8 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.
The family would like to thank everyone for the many thoughts and prayers.
Services are pending until a later date.
Donations may be made to Bristol Hill United Methodist Church, 4826 County Line Rd, Kansas City, KS 66106.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Amos Family Funeral Home
10901 Johnson Drive
Shawnee, KS 66203
(913) 631-5566
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kansas City Star

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved