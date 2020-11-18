Charles "Chuck" Ebbert

July 17, 1935 - November 16, 2020

Shawnee, Kansas - Charles Cowden Ebbert, 85, of Shawnee, Kansas passed on November 16, 2020.

Chuck was born July 17, 1935 in Quinter, KS to Samuel S. Ebbert and Nora E. Bowman. He had four siblings and is survived by his sister Alberta Grosbach of Enders, Nebraska. While attending McPherson College, Chuck met the love of his life, Glenna Ruth Zuck. They married in 1956. Together they had three children; Charles Eugene (Jeanie) Shawnee, KS, Scott Douglas (Debbie) Salina, KS, Janice Ruth Black (Chuck) Topeka, KS.

Chuck worked on the family farm after graduating college. A few years later he moved the family to Shawnee where he built the family home and taught school. Chuck taught metal and wood shop classes at Milburn Junior High in the Shawnee Mission School District for 29 years. Chuck enjoyed his term as Baseball Commissioner of Merriam Optimist Club and as Church Trustee at Bristol Hill United Methodist Church.

In the fall, Chuck loved returning to the family farm to hunt. Each winter he enjoyed golfing with friends in Yuma, Arizona. Besides hunting and golf, he also spent time fishing, traveling and spending time with many friends, 8 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.

The family would like to thank everyone for the many thoughts and prayers.

Services are pending until a later date.

Donations may be made to Bristol Hill United Methodist Church, 4826 County Line Rd, Kansas City, KS 66106.





