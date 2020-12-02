1/
Charles Edmond Hayes
1934 - 2020

Charles Edmond Hayes
September 20, 1934 - November 28, 2020
Kansas City, Kansas - Ed was born in Cedar Creek AR. to George and Lydia Hayes. He had lived in this area for most of his life. He retired from Certainteed in 1996 after 43 years of service. He was preceded in death by his first wife Tomylene in 1989. Survivors include his wife: Bernita M. Hayes, 3 Step Sons: Michael Doughty, Steven Doughty and Jeffrey Doughty. He was loved dearly by his nieces and nephews. He will be sadly missed by all. Visitation will be at 10 AM, Mon., Dec. 7, 2020 at Highland Park Funeral Home, 4101 State Ave. Kansas City KS. 66102. Service will follow at 11 AM; burial at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens.



Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
7
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Highland Park Funeral Home
DEC
7
Service
11:00 AM
Highland Park Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Highland Park Funeral Home and Crematory Services
4101 State Avenue
Kansas City, KS 66102
913-371-0699
