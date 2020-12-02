Charles Edmond HayesSeptember 20, 1934 - November 28, 2020Kansas City, Kansas - Ed was born in Cedar Creek AR. to George and Lydia Hayes. He had lived in this area for most of his life. He retired from Certainteed in 1996 after 43 years of service. He was preceded in death by his first wife Tomylene in 1989. Survivors include his wife: Bernita M. Hayes, 3 Step Sons: Michael Doughty, Steven Doughty and Jeffrey Doughty. He was loved dearly by his nieces and nephews. He will be sadly missed by all. Visitation will be at 10 AM, Mon., Dec. 7, 2020 at Highland Park Funeral Home, 4101 State Ave. Kansas City KS. 66102. Service will follow at 11 AM; burial at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens.