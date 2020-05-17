Charles (Chuck) Edward Bleakley Charles (Chuck) Edward Bleakley passed away peacefully on May 11,2020, with loving family by his side. Charles' journey began in Kirksville, MO on January 23rd, 1926. In 1928 he and beloved sister Marilyn and wonderful parents, Gaylord and Mary moved to Brookside. He attended Border Star Elementary and Southwest High School, where Charles graduated in 1943. After pledging Sigma Chi at the University of Missouri, he enlisted in the U.S. Army. He served in both the Army Air Corp and Field Artillery, and was honorably discharged from the Reserves as a First Lieutenant. After the War, he and best friend Bill Reno completed their degrees at the University of Miami. Upon returning to Kansas City, Charles married the love of his life, the late Jeanne Bleakley, with whom he shared 69 years. Chuck spent a short time at Swift and Company and then worked for three years as a sales associate for JC Nichols. His years at the Nichols Company led to the beginning of a long and successful career as both a homebuilder and developer. Charles developed award-winning single and multi-family communities and numerous shopping centers. He served as the 1966 President of the Home Builder's Association of Greater Kansas City, where he became a Senior Life Director in 1991 and later received the George W. Byers Award for distinguished service to the home building industry. Charles served on the School Board for the Linwood School District and enjoyed his many years as a Director and Advisory Director of United Missouri Bank, now UMB Bank. During his busy career, Charles always made time to pursue his passion for farming and ranching. He raised pure-bred Black Angus cattle and was often found in the saddle, riding one of the many horses he owned throughout much of his adult life. Together with Jeanne, he gave back to the community as a Fellow of the Nelson Atkins Museum of Art and Patron of the Kemper Museum. He gave of his time and treasure to Christ Church Anglican, where he served as a member of the vestry and as a Junior and Senior Warden of the previous Christ Episcopal Church. He was committed to the great work of Children's Mercy and St. Luke's Hospitals and kids tic. Charles was a 32nd degree Mason and a Board member of The Kansas City Country Club, where he and Jeanne enjoyed years of spirited tennis. Charles was a beloved son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, respected friend and businessman. He leaves a legacy of humble generosity, vision and integrity. His word was his bond. Charles is survived by daughter Dana Bleakley; Son Todd E. Bleakley (Jan) and their daughters Kristen Anne Bleakley and Lauren Bleakley Anthony (Taylor); and son David P. Bleakley (Kay) and their son Matthew D. Bleakley and their daughter Erin Bleakley. Charles and his family are so appreciative of the wonderful care and compassion shown by the staff at Claridge Court. They became his dear friends. In Lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions to: the Charles E. and Jeanne A. Bleakley Family Neurodiagnostic Technology Program Scholarship at Children's Mercy Hospital, 2401 Gilham Road, KC, MO 64108; The Jeanne and Charles Bleakley Family Dementia Lectureship Series c/o St. Lukes Hospital Foundation, 901 East 104th Street, KC, MO 64131; kids tic, 480 S. Rogers Road, Olathe, KS 66207 ;Christ Church Anglican, 5500 W. 91st Street, OP, KS 66207. A Celebration of Charles' life will be held on a date to be announced. Arrangements Mt. Moriah, Newcomer & Freeman Funeral Home & Cemetery (816) 942-2004. Go to www.mtmoriah,net for service information updates.