Charles Edward Call Charles Edward Call, 78, of Overland Park, KS, passed away on August 20, 2020, surrounded by his family. Funeral service will be at Muehlebach Funeral Home, 6800 Troost Ave., Kansas City, MO, where friends may call from 1:00 PM-2:00 PM prior to the service. Interment will be at Forest Hill Cemetery memorial contributions may be made to the Myelodysplastic Syndrome Foundation. Charles was born on February 11, 1942, the loving son of Nellie and Charles Henry Call in Shattuck, Oklahoma. Charles was preceded in death by his loving wife Barbara Ann Call of 42 years, his mother Nellie, Father Charles, and his sister Francis. He is survived by several nephews, nieces, grandnieces, nephews, and one great-grandnephew. Charles married Barbara Ann Call in 1963, and they moved to Fort Madison, where he spent five years in the Army reserves. He moved from fort Madison to Overland Park, where he worked for Kansas City Southern Railway for 29 years, then taking retirement in 2006. Charles joined the Presbyterian Church in Fort Madison many years ago and has followed that religion since that time. Charles touched many hearts and lives. His many relatives and friends sadly miss him. The family would like to thank the caregivers of Amada Senior Care of Overland Park Kansas and KC Hospice and Palliative Care for providing compassionate care in his final days. Condolences may be left for the family at www.muehlebachchapel.com
