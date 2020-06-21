Charles Edward Cook Charles Edward Cook, 85 years old, of Independence, Missouri died on April 1, 2020. A visitation will be held from 1-2:00 p.m. followed by a 2:00 p.m. memorial service on Thursday, June 25, at the Carson-Speaks Chapel, 1501 W. Lexington Ave., Independence, MO. Contributions may be made to either, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Crittenton Center or Preferred Hospice. Born on October 1, 1934 in Blackburn, Missouri to Arthur Cook, Sr. and Flora (nee Bushman) Cook. He was a 1952 graduate of Blackburn High School. On May 14, 1960 at Mount Washington Baptist Church in Independence, Missouri he married Gail Ann Wine. He worked as a produce manager for Safeway and later Food Barn, retiring after 45 years. After retirement he worked for the Crittenton Center for 16 years. He was a member of Beverly Hills Baptist Church where he served as a deacon. He was an avid gardener. He was instrumental in helping to start Independence's Farmers Market. Charles is survived by his beloved wife of almost 60 years, Gail Ann Cook, of the home. His daughter, Kimberly Cook, of Kansas City, Missouri, and son, Steve Cook and wife, Patrice of Marshall Missouri. He is also survived by grandsons Charles Edward Cook, II and wife, Mary of Concordia, Missouri; George Allen Cook and wife Lisa, of Overland Park, Kansas; and Steven Edward Cook, Junior of Slater, Missouri. He is also survived by great-grandchildren, Carter Allen, McKenna Leanne and Charles Edward, III of Concordia, Missouri; and Brayden Charles of Overland Park Kansas. One sister, Mary Ann Bartel of Concordia, Missouri, one brother Roger Cook and wife Karen of Wichita, Kansas. One sister-in-law, Carol Ann Cook of Blackburn, Missouri. And many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews. In addition to his parents, Charles was proceeded in death by his step mother Bessie Cook, his mother and father-in-law, Elbert and Berniece Wine, brothers Arthur Cook, Jr., Leslie R.F. Cook, and one brother in infancy. Brother and sister-in-law Stewart and Norma Wine, Brother-in-law Bill Bartel and Sister-In-law Anastasia Cook. He was a good man with the gift of a servant's heart. Online condolences and memories may be left for the family at www.speakschapel.com (Arrangements: Carson-Speaks Chapel 816-252-7900)
Published in Kansas City Star on Jun. 21, 2020.