Charles Edward Neuner Charles Edward Neuner, 79, of North Kansas City, passed away peacefully on August 31, 2020, with family at his side. Visitation will be held from 3-5 pm, with military honors at 4:30 pm, on Saturday, September 5, at Park Lawn Northland Chapel, I-35 at State Route 291, Liberty. Burial will be at Leavenworth National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the KCPD Care Team (kcpdcareteam.org
). Charlie was born August 28, 1941, in Hugoton, KS, the younger of two children of Clarence and Mary (Coughlin) Neuner. Along with his parents, Charlie was preceded in death by his first wife, Cindy (Williams) Neuner; and sister, Joan (Neuner) Ferguson. Charlie graduated from St. Brendan's High School in Mexico, MO, and attended college at Kirksville, MO. He served in the US Marine Corps from 1962 until receiving honorable discharge as Corporal in 1966. His career with the Kansas City Police Department spanned 30 years until retirement in 1996. He later worked for the US Marshal's Service at the KCK Federal Courthouse for 10 years. Charlie leaves his wife, Deanna (Deman) Neuner; daughters, Vicki Verhoff (Mike) and Susan Popplewell (Tim); grandchildren, Ashlie, Adam, Alec (Michelle), Shelby and Jackson; great granddaughter, Aaliyah; step-son, Geoff Deman (Ashley Tippin); as well as other family members and many friends including his four-legged pal Ollie. You may share a message with the family or sign an on-line guest book via www.parklawnfunerals.com
. Arrangements: Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816) 781-8228.