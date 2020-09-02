1/1
Charles Edward Neuner
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles Edward Neuner Charles Edward Neuner, 79, of North Kansas City, passed away peacefully on August 31, 2020, with family at his side. Visitation will be held from 3-5 pm, with military honors at 4:30 pm, on Saturday, September 5, at Park Lawn Northland Chapel, I-35 at State Route 291, Liberty. Burial will be at Leavenworth National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the KCPD Care Team (kcpdcareteam.org). Charlie was born August 28, 1941, in Hugoton, KS, the younger of two children of Clarence and Mary (Coughlin) Neuner. Along with his parents, Charlie was preceded in death by his first wife, Cindy (Williams) Neuner; and sister, Joan (Neuner) Ferguson. Charlie graduated from St. Brendan's High School in Mexico, MO, and attended college at Kirksville, MO. He served in the US Marine Corps from 1962 until receiving honorable discharge as Corporal in 1966. His career with the Kansas City Police Department spanned 30 years until retirement in 1996. He later worked for the US Marshal's Service at the KCK Federal Courthouse for 10 years. Charlie leaves his wife, Deanna (Deman) Neuner; daughters, Vicki Verhoff (Mike) and Susan Popplewell (Tim); grandchildren, Ashlie, Adam, Alec (Michelle), Shelby and Jackson; great granddaughter, Aaliyah; step-son, Geoff Deman (Ashley Tippin); as well as other family members and many friends including his four-legged pal Ollie. You may share a message with the family or sign an on-line guest book via www.parklawnfunerals.com. Arrangements: Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816) 781-8228.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Park Lawn Northland Chapel
1640 N. State Route 291
Liberty, MO 64068
(816) 781-8228
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kansas City Star

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved