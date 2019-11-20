Home

1939 - 2019
Charles Edward Ehrhorn Charles Edward Ehrhorn passed away November 9, 2019. Charles was born in Sioux City, Iowa on February 16, 1939 Charles leaves his wife, Kathleen Ehrhorn; three children, Michelle Ehrhorn, Matthew Ehrhorn, and Rachel Reyes (Dante) and two grandsons Charlie and Jack Reyes. The memorial service for Charles will be Saturday, November 23rd in Garrett Chapel at College Church of the Nazarene. Visitation at 10:00 with a service to follow at 11:00 am.
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 20, 2019
