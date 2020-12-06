1/
Charles Erickson
1939 - 2020
Charles Erickson
January 8, 1939 - November 27, 2020
Gladstone, Missouri - Charles Ansel Erickson, 81, of Gladstone, MO, passed away Fri., Nov. 27, 2020. He was born Jan. 8, 1939 to Olie and Genevie Erickson in Maryville, MO. He lived most of his life in and around North Kansas City. He was a proud graduate of North Kansas City High School, Drury College and Washington U. in St. Louis. He practiced law for over 50 years. Charlie was an Eagle Scout and a Warrior in the tribe of Mic-O-Say. A memorial gathering will be scheduled later. Memorial gifts are suggested to the Education Foundation North Kansas City Schools.



Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 6, 2020.
December 2, 2020
May he rest in peace and rise in glory.
Jim and Zan Crum
Zan Crum
Friend
