Charles EricksonJanuary 8, 1939 - November 27, 2020Gladstone, Missouri - Charles Ansel Erickson, 81, of Gladstone, MO, passed away Fri., Nov. 27, 2020. He was born Jan. 8, 1939 to Olie and Genevie Erickson in Maryville, MO. He lived most of his life in and around North Kansas City. He was a proud graduate of North Kansas City High School, Drury College and Washington U. in St. Louis. He practiced law for over 50 years. Charlie was an Eagle Scout and a Warrior in the tribe of Mic-O-Say. A memorial gathering will be scheduled later. Memorial gifts are suggested to the Education Foundation North Kansas City Schools.