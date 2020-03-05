Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Park Lawn Northland Chapel
1640 N. State Route 291
Liberty, MO 64068
(816) 781-8228
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Kansas City Church
7700 North Church Road
Kansas City, MO
View Map
Service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
1:00 PM
Kansas City Church
7700 North Church Road
Kansas City, MO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Brittain
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Eugene Brittain

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles Eugene Brittain Obituary
Charles Eugene Brittain Charles Eugene Brittain, 49, of the Kansas City Northland, went to live with his friend, Jesus, in the presence of our Heavenly Father, on March 1, 2020. Visitation will begin at 12 noon, followed by a service celebrating his life at 1:00 pm, on Saturday, March 7, at Kansas City Church, 7700 North Church Road, Kansas City, MO 64158. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to his children's Special Olympics team, the Northstars https://www.northstarsbooster.org/in-memory.html Charles was born March 27, 1970, in North Kansas City, MO, the son of Bill and Linda (Cole) Brittain. His parents preceded him in death. He was a very active member and trustee of Kansas City Church. Charles was an avid lover of music, road trips and sports; but no team heard his cheers more than his children's Special Olympics team, the Northstars. He could be found rooting on the sidelines of every Northstars event year-round. Survivors include his wife of 17 years, Erica; children, Danan and Megan; step-father, David Ayrton; step-sisters, Rene, Kathleen, Tracy, Christian and Shannon; Erica's sister, Jill (Stephen) Holman; several nieces, nephews, other family members and countless friends. He will be greatly missed by all. You may share a message with the family or sign an on-line guest book via www.parklawnfunerals.com. Arrangements: Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816) 781-8228.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -