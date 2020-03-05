|
Charles Eugene Brittain Charles Eugene Brittain, 49, of the Kansas City Northland, went to live with his friend, Jesus, in the presence of our Heavenly Father, on March 1, 2020. Visitation will begin at 12 noon, followed by a service celebrating his life at 1:00 pm, on Saturday, March 7, at Kansas City Church, 7700 North Church Road, Kansas City, MO 64158. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to his children's Special Olympics team, the Northstars https://www.northstarsbooster.org/in-memory.html Charles was born March 27, 1970, in North Kansas City, MO, the son of Bill and Linda (Cole) Brittain. His parents preceded him in death. He was a very active member and trustee of Kansas City Church. Charles was an avid lover of music, road trips and sports; but no team heard his cheers more than his children's Special Olympics team, the Northstars. He could be found rooting on the sidelines of every Northstars event year-round. Survivors include his wife of 17 years, Erica; children, Danan and Megan; step-father, David Ayrton; step-sisters, Rene, Kathleen, Tracy, Christian and Shannon; Erica's sister, Jill (Stephen) Holman; several nieces, nephews, other family members and countless friends. He will be greatly missed by all. You may share a message with the family or sign an on-line guest book via www.parklawnfunerals.com. Arrangements: Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816) 781-8228.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 5, 2020