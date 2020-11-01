1/1
Charles Eugene Gillam
1932 - 2020
Charles Eugene Gillam
October 29, 2020
Kansas City, Missouri - Chuck was born April 16, 1932 to Emmet and Daisy Gillam. He spent his early years growing up in the Kansas City area during the Great Depression and the Second World War. He attended a small college on scholarship, before going to the University of Kansas on a Navy scholarship. Chuck obtained a B. S. in Electrical Engineering and a Masters in Business.
He spent several years as a Naval officer, concluding his career as Operations Officer aboard a small spy ship in the Asia­ Pacific Theatre during the final years of the Korean War.
Chuck worked at Westinghouse for a short time before beginning a lengthy career with Honeywell, serving in many marketing management posts, including Regional Manager of Honeywell's New England region for computer sales. He later worked for Kustom Electronics and E systems in the Dallas area.
Chuck's interests after retirement centered on environmental justice issues. His daily concerns were for the well being of the planet.
Chuck was a longtime member of the Village Presbyterian Church where he served as a Deacon and as a facilitator for Lifebuilders Sunday School; sang in the choir; helped lead the Environmental Action Committee and the Justice and Peace Committee, and served on multiple ad hoc committees.
Chuck is survived by four children: daughters Carey Gillam and Casey Wallace, and sons Chad Gillam and Christopher Gillam, eight grandchildren, and "the one", Carol Heiss.
Before he died, Chuck expressed how fortunate he had been, and how important it is to continue efforts to make this place we call home a safe, enjoyable, environmentally friendly place to live, now and for future generations.
A Celebration of Life is planned for 4 p.m., Saturday November 7, 2020, at the Village Presbyterian Church, 6641 Mission Road, Prairie Village, Kansas. Private interment at Mount Moriah Cemetery.




Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Celebration of Life
04:00 PM
Village Presbyterian Church
Funeral services provided by
Mt. Moriah, Newcomer and Freeman Funeral Home | Mount Moriah Cemetery Sout
10507 Holmes Road
Kansas City, MO 64131
