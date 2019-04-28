Charles F. Anderson Charles F. Anderson, devoted husband of the late Helen M. Anderson, loving father of Janet, Rick (Kimberlee), and David (Nikki), cherished grandfather of Eric (Talla), Christopher, Alexandra and Bradley, and proud great grandfather to Isla, passed away on April 10, 2019. Born May 1, 1929 in Kansas City, Missouri, Chuck was the son of the late Charles Milton and Edna Anderson, brother to Donna Dice and Judy Stephens, cousin and uncle to many nieces and nephews. Chuck graduated from the University of Missouri with a degree in chemical engineering and enjoyed a 30-year career in industrial sales with General Electric prior to establishing Anderson & Associates. A longtime resident of Antioch Hills, and two-term mayor of Merriam, Kansas, Chuck and Helen moved to Lakeview Village in 2006. Reading about the American West was one of Chuck's favorite pastimes. He enjoyed playing cards and socializing with his good friends at Lakeview. He will be remembered for his optimistic nature, humor, love of family, and calm demeanor. An avid sports fan, Chuck closely watched the Royals, Chiefs, Missouri Tigers, and was a recent National League convert for the Chicago Cubs. To celebrate Chuck's life, a memorial service will be held at Lakeview Village, Heritage Place Activity Center, on Saturday, June 15, at 1:00pm. Memorial contributions may be sent in Chuck's name to Lakeview Village Good Samaritan Fund or to a .

