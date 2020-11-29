1/1
Charles F. House
1937 - 2020
November 24, 2020
Lee's Summit, Missouri - Charles F. House, age 83, of Lee's Summit, Missouri, passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.
A graveside service will be held on a later date in Oklahoma.
Charles was born in Holdenville, Oklahoma on February 12, 1937 to Fred and Inez House. Soon after graduating high school, Charles served his county in the United States Army. After his time in the service he was joined in marriage with his wife Naomi (Epperley). He worked for many years at General Motors in Kansas City Kansas. After retiring in 1993, Charles went on to work in maintenance at Longview
Metropolitan Community College for another nineteen years. Charles was a member of the Masonic Blue Lodge 153.
Charles was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Inez House; and four brothers. He leaves behind his loving wife, Naomi House; brother Kenneth House (Nora); and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Alzheimer's Association.
Arrangements: Cullen Funeral Home, Raymore, Missouri
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 29, 2020.
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
