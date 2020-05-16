Charles Fredrick Kircher July 23, 1933 ~ May 1, 2020 Age 86 Beloved husband, father, brother and grandfather, Charles Frederick Kircher of Grove, Oklahoma, died peacefully on May 1, 2020, after losing his battle with pneumonia. He was 86. Charlie was known for his positive spirit, incredible intellect, great sense of humor, strong work ethic and, most of all, his loving and kind nature. He left his mark of happiness on all who knew him. Charlie was born July 23, 1933, in Butler, Missouri, to Frederick Henry and Ellen Corinne Kircher. He was an Eagle Scout and a stellar student who adored math, science and technology. As a young teenager, Charlie was instrumental in convincing the Kircher family to purchase this new entertainment device for their home called a Television set long before Kansas City had an operating TV station. Every day he moved the antenna on the rooftop of the Kircher house and would shout to those below, "What do you see now?" "Nothing," was always the answer. Then one day while he was watching the gigantic 12-inch screen, the test pattern appeared. "EUREKA," shouted Charlie. He then gathered friends and family around the 12-inch TV screen to watch the soundless, unmoving miracle for hours. This event is believed to launched his interest and fascination in engineering and sharpened his curious mind. At around the same time, Charlie's high school English teacher introduced him to writing sonnets and convinced him that young ladies admired such versatile talent in young men almost as much as being able to receive TV test patterns or long touchdown catches. Charlie spent the spring semester pouring out reams of sonnets, but with no apparent successful impact. He went on to attend the University of Missouri where he received a Bachelors of Science and Masters Degree in electrical engineering and became a die-hard Mizzou Tiger. After college, he served as a captain in the U.S. Air Force, was stationed in France and traveled throughout Europe. He was proud of his German heritage and enjoyed learning the language and exploring his ancestry. Charlie had a successful career in electrical engineering and management. He spent his entire career at the Bendix Corporation, which was acquired by Allied Signal. There he rose to Director of Test Equipment and Design and headed a division responsible for environmental quality. He retired as a Vice President from Allied Signal after 35 years but continued to be called in occasionally as a consultant. As in all parts of his life, Charlie was loved and admired by his co-workers for his intelligence, wit and goodness. Charlie married Wanda Faye Fogleman on August 25, 1962. They moved to Kansas City where they had two children. Charlie was a devoted husband and father who enjoyed being present and active with his family. He loved everything about parenthood: coaching baseball and flag football, providing raucous rides to and from practices - which often ended up at 7-11 for Icees, timing and stroke judging at swim meets, overseeing daily piano practices (aka napping), teaching Sunday school, helping with homework, organizing family vacations to Disney World and acting as the official family photographer and videographer. Charlie remained interested in science and technology his whole life and was always tinkering with something. He built the family television and dreamed of building an electric car. Charlie and Faye retired to Grove, Oklahoma, to a lake home that they designed together. There, he was preceded in death by Faye who passed away in 1999. He married Helen on December 1, 2001, in the First Baptist Church, Grove, OK. The following years passed quickly in a whirlwind of activities with travels abroad and throughout the United States. Charlie was very diligent in creating a monthly newsletter for the Joy Sunday School Class members and others as well. He would comment "For twenty-one years, I've never missed a month". Recently Charlie was proud to receive his sixty year pin as a member of the Crescent Hill Masonic Lodge #368, Adrian, MO. Charlie leaves behind his wife of 19 years, Helen Kircher; brother William Kircher; children Hillary (John) Peruzzi and Fred Kircher: step children, David Pettijohn and Jeanie (Don) Cochran: five grandchildren Henry, Charlie and George Kircher, John Charles and Paul Peruzzi, as well as many loving nieces, nephews, and brothers- and sisters-in-law. Charlie will lay in state in the Worley-Luginbuel Chapel from 9:00 a.m. until 5;00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. Private graveside services will be held at the Johnson County Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Overland Park, KS. A public memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests gifts be directed to the "Faye Kircher Public Speaking Award Scholarship" fund at the University of Missouri Kansas City Foundation, www.umkcfoundation.org . "I have fought the good fight. I have finished my course. And I have kept the faith.". II Timothy 4:7
Published in Kansas City Star on May 16, 2020.