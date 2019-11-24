|
Charles Garland Saunders Jr. Charles Garland Saunders, Jr. passed away November 20, 2019 at his home at Tallgrass Creek, Overland Park, KS, following an extended illness. He was 93. Charles was born to Charles Garland and Lila Jordan Saunders on September 1, 1926 in Winston-Salem, NC and was raised in Newport News, VA. He ran track, played basketball, and played drums in the band at Newport News High School. Upon graduation in 1943, he was inducted into the US Army. The Army recognized his engineering ability and sent him to school at Gettysburg College. WW II ended, and Charles was encouraged to enroll in the School of Engineering at the University of Virginia by his sister and her husband who taught Economics there. In his fourth year, he met and married his wife, Page Long Saunders, and they subsequently lived in Charlottesville, Newport News, Roanoke, and Williamsburg, VA, until moving to the retirement community of Tallgrass Creek in 2008. Charles was a NASA aerospace research engineer who developed notable equipment for the Life Support program in the Apollo, Viking, and Skylab missions. His lunar module water metering gun has a home in the Smithsonian. In his early years, Charles crewed in sailing races on the Chesapeake Bay and later was an avid bridge player, golfer, and member of both Williamsburg Country Club and the St. Andrew's Society. He was an excellent dancer and enjoyed music and the symphony. A longtime member of Williamsburg Presbyterian Church, he served as Elder. In Overland Park, he was a patron of the Nelson-Atkins Museum. Charles and his wife of 63 years enjoyed traveling the world and appreciated different cultures. He was preceded in death by his wife, his parents, and sisters Effie Kowalski and Margaret Powers and one nephew, John Downs Eddy. Survivors include his daughters Martha Saunders Nowak (Kent) of Olathe, KS, and Lelia Saunders Barks of Tampa, FL, four grandchildren John Nowak (Jami), Kyle Nowak (Lauren), Campbell Barks Vogel (Dan), Stuart Barks (Lory), nine great-grandchildren, five loving nieces and nephews, and his very dear friend Dorothy Tucker of Tallgrass Creek. Cremation will be followed by burial in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Williamsburg, VA, in the spring. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the . (Arrangements: Cremation Society of Kansas & Missouri, 8837 Roe, Prairie Village, KS 66207; 913-383-9888).
