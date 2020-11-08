1/1
Kansas City, Kansas - Charles Anthony Getto, 69 of Lenexa, Kansas, passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020 surrounded by family. Charles was a civil litigation defense attorney for 40 years at MVP Law. He is survived by his wife Carol Getto; his son Joseph Getto of Shawnee; his son James Getto and fiancée Kristen Korona, of Overland Park; his daughter Elizabeth (Getto) Sobek, and husband, Elliott Sobek, of Overland Park; his brother, Paul Getto of Niceville, Florida; and his sister Jane Getto of Lawrence, Kansas. His parents, Dr. Paul and Winnifred Getto, preceded him in death. A private service will be held Monday, November 9th at 10:30 am at Holy Trinity Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Saint James Academy High School in Lenexa. Arr: Signature Funerals 816-214-5174



Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 8, 2020.
November 6, 2020
Charles was a gentleman, steeped in the practice of law, a skilled trial lawyer, my partner and friend.
Robert Benham
Coworker
