Charles Gieringer Jr. Charles "Chuck" Gieringer, Jr., Grandview, Missouri passed away on January 13, 2020. Chuck served in the US Army during WWII. He was a truck driver and owned his own business for over 50 years. He and his late wife, Mamie, started the first Cystic Fibrosis Chapter in Kansas City. He was also a member of the American Legion. Chuck married Mamie Cornell in 1951. They were married for 68 years. Chuck and Mamie had three children; Nancy, Larry, and Teresa; and they had five grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife Mamie, his daughter Nancy and his son Larry. He is survived by his daughter Teresa, his brothers Michael, Benjamin and Leo and sister Rosemary. A Visitation will be held from 10:00am to 11:00am followed by a Memorial Service at 11:00am on Monday, January 20 at Mt. Moriah, Newcomer & Freeman Funeral Home, 10507 Holmes Road, Kansas City, MO.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 15, 2020