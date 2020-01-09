|
Charles "Chuck" Hampton McCormick Charles, 30, of Raymore , Missouri went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ In The Line of Duty on Sunday January 5, 2020. Born September 6, 1989 in Alpharetta, Georgia to Melanie (Warren) and Mark McCormick. Charles was a Firefighter/Paramedic with the West Peculiar Fire Protection District and formerly worked for the South Metro Fire Protection District in Missouri and the Cherokee County Fire Dept in Georgia. On September 7, 2011 Charles married Rachel Stevens and together had 3 sons. Charles loved to be in the outdoors and "messing" with all sorts of things. He was very passionate for animals and had a special bond with his dog, Aiden. He enjoyed both listening to music and playing his guitar. Charles loved to tinker and had a cheerful, can do attitude. Charles was a family man and his whole world centered around his wife and sons and was a loving, thoughtful, supportive son and brother. Charles was preceded in death by his father, Mark Hampton McCormick; paternal grandparents, William Hampton McCormick and Pat McCormick. Survivors include his wife of 8 years, Rachel; 3 sons, Kyler, Kaiden, and Kolten; mother, Melanie McCormick; 2 brothers, Warren and William McCormick; 2 uncles, Jeff (Teresa) and Benson McCormick; his aunt, Brenda Powell; maternal grandparents, Charles E. Warren and Aileen Warren; and Becky Seber. Celebration of Life Services will be 11 AM, Saturday January 11, 2020 at Abundant Life Baptist Church (304 SW Persels Rd. Lees Summit , Missouri 64081). Visitation will be from 4-8 PM on Friday January 10, 2020 at Abundant Life Baptist Church. Firefighters walk through will be at 5:30 PM on Friday. Memorials are suggested to the Family so they may pay it forward.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 9, 2020