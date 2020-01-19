Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Maple Hill Funeral Home
3300 Shawnee Drive
Kansas City, KS 66106
(913) 831-3345
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Maple Hill Funeral Home
3300 Shawnee Drive
Kansas City, KS 66106
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
3:00 PM
Maple Hill Funeral Home
3300 Shawnee Drive
Kansas City, KS 66106
View Map
Charles "Charlie" Hauk


1937 - 2020
Charles "Charlie" Hauk Obituary
Charles "Charlie" Hauk Charlie Hauk, 82, of Overland Park, Kansas passed away on January 14, 2020. A visitation will be held from 1-3 P.M. Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Maple Hill Funeral Home. Funeral service will begin at 3 P.M. Burial to follow at Maple Hill Cemetery. Charlie was born the son of John and Bertha Hauk on October 6, 1937 in Kansas City, Kansas. He is preceded in death by his siblings, Robert Hauk, John Hauk and Anita Douglas. He is survived by his sons, John C. and Anthony Hauk; daughter, Elizabeth Morris; brother, Roy E Hauk; grandchildren, Joshua Morris, Natalie Morris and Gretta Hauk. Please visit Charlie's memorial website at www.maplehillfuneralhome.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 19, 2020
