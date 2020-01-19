|
|
Charles "Charlie" Hauk Charlie Hauk, 82, of Overland Park, Kansas passed away on January 14, 2020. A visitation will be held from 1-3 P.M. Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Maple Hill Funeral Home. Funeral service will begin at 3 P.M. Burial to follow at Maple Hill Cemetery. Charlie was born the son of John and Bertha Hauk on October 6, 1937 in Kansas City, Kansas. He is preceded in death by his siblings, Robert Hauk, John Hauk and Anita Douglas. He is survived by his sons, John C. and Anthony Hauk; daughter, Elizabeth Morris; brother, Roy E Hauk; grandchildren, Joshua Morris, Natalie Morris and Gretta Hauk. Please visit Charlie's memorial website at www.maplehillfuneralhome.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 19, 2020