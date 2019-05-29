Kansas City Star Obituaries
Services
Mt. Moriah, Newcomer and Freeman Funeral Home | Mount Moriah Cemetery Sout
10507 Holmes Road
Kansas City, MO 64131
(816) 942-2004
Charles Ray Holt Charles Holt 88, of Kansas City, MO passed away May 24, 2019. Charles served in the Navy for four years, after which he graduated from Arkansas State University in 1958. He went on to attend seminary at St. Paul's School of Theology and graduated in 1962. He was a pastor for over 50 years in the United Methodist Church where he became an Elder in 1967. He was a car enthusiast and considered his service to the Lord to be a great privilege and honor. He was preceded in death by his son, Kent Holt. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Virginia Holt; sons, Michael Holt, Chuck (Cindy) Holt, and Brent Holt; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. Memorial Service will be at 3:00pm, Sunday, June 2, at Mt. Moriah, Newcomer & Freeman Funeral Home, 10507 Holmes Road, Kansas City, Missouri.
Published in Kansas City Star on May 29, 2019
