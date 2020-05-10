Charles Hoopes Chuck Hoopes, of Kansas City, Mo, died peacefully at Kansas City Hospice, North Kansas City, May 5, 2020. Born July 6, 1938 in Pomona, KS to Arthur Hoopes and Ruth (Baker) Hoopes. Chuck attended Ottawa High School graduating in 1956, He was a dispatcher for Consolidated Freightways Trucking for 37 years until his retirement. He is survived by his wife of 61 years Louann (Lowrance), sister Annabel Burgess, brother Leonard Hoopes, daughter Valerie (John) Healy, son Ronald Hoopes, and daughter Vicki Lindsay. A grandfather of 6 and great grandfather of 6. He was predeceased by his parents Arthur and Ruth Hoopes, brother Wayne Hoopes and sister Allene Hendrix. Memorial services in Kansas City and Ottawa, KS are to be held at a later date.



