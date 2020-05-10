Charles Hoopes
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles Hoopes Chuck Hoopes, of Kansas City, Mo, died peacefully at Kansas City Hospice, North Kansas City, May 5, 2020. Born July 6, 1938 in Pomona, KS to Arthur Hoopes and Ruth (Baker) Hoopes. Chuck attended Ottawa High School graduating in 1956, He was a dispatcher for Consolidated Freightways Trucking for 37 years until his retirement. He is survived by his wife of 61 years Louann (Lowrance), sister Annabel Burgess, brother Leonard Hoopes, daughter Valerie (John) Healy, son Ronald Hoopes, and daughter Vicki Lindsay. A grandfather of 6 and great grandfather of 6. He was predeceased by his parents Arthur and Ruth Hoopes, brother Wayne Hoopes and sister Allene Hendrix. Memorial services in Kansas City and Ottawa, KS are to be held at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Send Flowers
Memorial service
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved