Charles Howard Hammontree Obituary
Charles Howard Hammontree Chuck Hammontree, 79, passed into eternal life on April 26, 2019, due to pancreatic cancer, at home surrounded by his family. Born August 9, 1939, he graduated from Grandview High School in 1957, graduated from UMKC with a Pharmacy Degree 1962, and served in the US Army 2 years. Chuck was Director of Pharmacy at Bethany Hospital for 20 years retiring to Robson Ranch in Denton Texas. He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Lynne Curtis Hammontree, daughter Amy Adams, sons Scott and Mark Hammontree, grandchildren Jon and Ally Adams, Amanda and JT Hammontree and brother, George Hammontree. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made to the Lustgarten Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in Kansas City Star on May 19, 2019
