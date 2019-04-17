Kansas City Star Obituaries
Lamb-Roberts Funeral Home
325 S Hickory
Ottawa, KS 66067
(785) 242-3550
Charles Howard Schraeder Charles Howard Schraeder, Ottawa, KS, died April 13, 2019. He was born Jan. 17, 1934 in Canton, KS, the son of A.C. and Mary G. (Wackerman) Schraeder.Charles served in the US Army from 1954 to 1956. He taught American History for 4 yrs in Manhattan and 25 yrs at Shawnee Mission West High School. Charles and Darlene were united in marriage on March 30, 1958 in the Christian Church of Emporia, KS. He is survived by his wife, Darlene; 5 children, Kenneth, Ft. Wayne, IN, Jeff, Lawrence, KS, Steve, Lori, and Angela, all of Ottawa, KS; 6 grandsons; 8 great granddaughters; 7 great grandsons; and 1 sister, Janice Nuest (Ed), Sterling, KS. Visitation, Friday, April 19, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at Lamb-Roberts Funeral Home, Ottawa, KS. Celebration of Life service, 10 a.m., Sat., April 20, 2019 at Lamb-Roberts. Full obituary may be found at www.lamb-roberts.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 17, 2019
