Charles Hubert Wright Charles Hubert Wright, 97, of Overland Park, Kan., died peacefully at home on 02 Sept 2020, surrounded by three loving daughters. He was born in Appleton City, Mo., 30 Oct 1922, son of Hubert Bryan Wright and Emma Elizabeth (Wafel) Wright. Charles married Esther Johnson on 3 Aug 1952, and together they had five children. He received a B.S. degree in chemistry from the University of Central Missouri, Warrensburg, Mo., after the end of World War II in 1945. He received an M.S. degree in 1948 and a Ph.D. degree in chemistry in 1952, both at the University of Missouri, Columbia, Mo. He served in the Medical Battalion of the 45th Infantry of the 14th Armored Division in World War II with action in France and Germany, and then post-war served at Brooke Army Medical Center in Fort Sam Houston, Tex. He worked at U.S. Radium Corporation, Bloomsburg, Penn.; Spencer Chemical Company Research Center, Merriam, Kan.; and Pittsburg and Midway Coal Company, division of Gulf Oil, later Chevron Oil Corporation, also at its Merriam, Kan., location. Esther Wright, 89, his wife of 68 years, passed away on 26 Aug 2020. Charles is survived by two sons, Kenton and Jeffrey; and three daughters, Lynne, Sandra, and Janis; as well as 14 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren. Private family services are planned. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Sigma Xi at https://ecommerce.sigmaxi.org/ecom/#Donate
