Charles James Jefferson
1940 - 2020
Charles James Jefferson
February 23, 1940 - November 17, 2020
Raytown, Missouri - Charles (aka Jeff) James Jefferson of Raytown, MO. was born in Little Rock, AR on Feb. 23, 1940 and passed away peacefully on Nov. 17, 2020 at Kansas City Hospice House. In normal Jeff style, he put up one hell of a fight these past 5 years with Alzheimer's. In mid-October, he had an emergency abdominal aneurysm surgery where he spent nearly 3 weeks in the hospital followed by 2 weeks at KCHH giving every ounce of effort he had until the end. As his son Stefaan said "He is a 'bleeping' Warrior", and that he was!
He was preceded in death by his mother, father, sons; Jeff and Victor, 2 sisters, and 2 brothers.
He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Patti, 6 children; Shelly, Bruce, Marcy, Walter, Haley, and Stefaan, 13 grandchildren, 6 siblings and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins in K.C. and Little Rock, Arkansas.
He was a proud 33 year retired Sergeant Major in the U.S. Marine Corps. having received a purple heart in Vietnam for being shot in the mouth. Over the years he owned 2 dry cleaners, a dry cleaning equipment company, and a concrete plant Jeffco company. He also served as President of the Main Street Business Association in the 80's.
Visitation will be held at Heartland Burial Society 6113 Blue Ridge Blvd, Raytown, MO 64113 from 10:30 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. on Monday November 23rd, 2020 followed by a memorial service with Military honors at 11:00 am.
The family suggests memorial gifts to be designated to The Alzheimer's Association at Mayo Clinic. Gifts can be made by phone (1-855-852-8129), online (http://philanthropy.mayoclinic.org/donatemc). Or Kansas City Hospice House 12000 Wornall Road, K.C, MO. 64145 (816-941-1000)
Due to Covid, masks are mandatory for everyone entering and strict social distancing will be enforced.



Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Visitation
10:30 - 11:00 AM
Heartland Cremation and Burial
NOV
23
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Heartland Cremation and Burial
Funeral services provided by
Heartland Cremation and Burial
6113 Blue Ridge Blvd
Raytown, MO 64138
816-313-1677
