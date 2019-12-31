|
Charles Jerome McCrary Charles Jerome McCrary, 81, of Kansas City, MO, passed away on December 26, 2019 at Garden Terrace at Overland Park. He was born at home in Spring Hill, TX, May 24, 1938 to Herschel and Sybil McCrary (Littlejohn). Charles graduated from DeKalb High School in 1956 and attended Texas A&M and Texas Tech universities. His professional career began with Graybar Electric in Dallas, TX, then Albuquerque, NM. He was a manufacturer's representative for R. B. Wilbur Company before purchasing Double V Power Sales, which later became McCrary Industrial Sales, Inc. He was a hard worker, an avid golfer with four career holes-in-one, voted Most Friendly by his high school class, and a family man through and through. He loved landscaping, drawing, poetry, old cars and traveling. He fondly recalled the pink Cadillac from the Elvis Presley concert held at his high school in 1955. He was a member of Colonial Presbyterian Church. Charles was preceded in death by his parents and granddaughter Kristin McCrary. Survivors include his wife Linda McCrary; his children Jana (Daryl) Dominguez-Peuker and Charles (Karin) McCrary of Kansas, and stepson Chris (Emily) Linklater of Minnesota; his grandchildren Andrew and Daniel Dominguez, Jessica (Dave) Peyton and Jacob McCrary, Emersyn and Lachlan Linklater; great-grandchildren Vincent and Wendy Peyton. The mother of his children, Dottie McCrary of Kansas and siblings Jerry Smith and Michael (Carolyn) McCrary of Texas also survive. The family will receive visitors on Friday, January 3 at 10 a.m. A service and reception will follow at 11 and 12 o'clock. All services will be held at Colonial Presbyterian Church, 9500 Wornall Rd, Kansas City, MO. In lieu of flowers, gifts of remembrance can be given to the or Jeanne's Place of Prairie Village, KS. Please share memories or condolences at www.mcgilleystatelinechapel.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 31, 2019