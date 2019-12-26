|
|
Charles Joseph DeLapp Jr. Charles "Joe" DeLapp, Jr., 89, of Raymore, MO passed away Dec. 4, 2019. Joe was born September 20, 1930 in Lexington, MO and was raised in Springfield, MO. Following military service with the Air Force in Korea, he married Nancy J. Green in 1955 and began a career with IBM, in Kansas City. In retirement he enjoyed public service as an Alderman for the city of Grandview, as well as traveling, collecting classic cars and following the Royals baseball team. He is survived by his wife Nancy, his brother Mike DeLapp; children Thomas, Charles and Carrie; three grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. His family and friends were his source of sustenance and he never missed an opportunity to provide wisdom, comfort or a healthy dose of humor to all he encountered. Memorial services will be held at a later date. Please visit https://www.cullenfuneralhome.com for more information, and to view the full obituary.
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 26, 2019