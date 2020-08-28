1/1
Charles Junior Davidson
1927 - 2020
Charles Junior Davidson Charles Junior Davidson, born March 4, 1927 in Sedalia, MO to Charles Wesley Davidson and Bertha Viola Davis Davidson. Junior passed away August 20, 2020 in Raytown, MO. He was of Pentecostal Faith and had gived his life to his Lord. He served in the US Navy during WWII, was a lifetime member of the VFW Post 2591 and the American Legion Post 642 in Sedalia, MO. After his service years he worked at MO Pacific Railroad, GM Leeds plant and as a carpenter. Junior was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, sisters and his daughter Karen K. Andula. He is survived by his children, Terry and Linda Davidson, St. Charles, MO, Kenneth and Val Davidson, Salem, MO, Patricia Reiter, Kansas City, MO, Charles E. Davidson, Raytown, MO, Phillip and Vickie Davidson, Raytown, MO, Jacqueline and Garry Oaks, Independence, MO, Leslie and Donald Davis, Raytown, MO, 23 grandchildren, 42 great grandchildren and 8 great great grandchildren; sisters, Delores Fyock, Shawnee Mission, KS and Shirley Alexander, Sedalia, MO. A memorial service will be held at a later date due to the COVID virus. Cremation arrangements by Reflections Memorial Services, Kansas City, MO

Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Reflections Memorial Services
1624 Westport Road
Kansas City, MO 64111
816-561-0101
