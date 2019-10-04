|
Charles Kenneth Bartlett Ken Bartlett, age 92, passed away in Kansas City, MO on September 30, 2019 at KC Hospice House. Ken was born on May 11, 1927 in Kansas City, MO to Mathilda and Albert Bartlett. He attended Benton Elementary, Central High School, and graduated from the University of Missouri, Columbia with a BA in Business. After high school, he enlisted in the Navy and was stationed in San Francisco at the end of WWII where he met his future wife, Phyllis Connelly. After college, he returned to the Navy during the Korean Conflict. Ken and Phyllis married in 1952. After 41 years as a State Farm insurance agent, he retired in 1995. He was a long-time supporter of the Mizzou chapter of Delta Tau Delta fraternity and a member of the Ward Parkway Presbyterian Church. Ken was an avid gardener and golfer, loved reading books about WWII, and was known for his quick wit, "one-liners", and loyal friendships (many spanning 70+ years). He was preceded in death by his four siblings, Harold Bartlett, Marjorie Moad, Diana Burke and Maxine Pendleton. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, his three children, David Bartlett (Janet), Nancy Bartlett (Steve Hiotis), Carol Swezy (Jeff), and his four granddaughters (Sara, Rachel, Sophie, and Audrey). Services will take place at 1 PM on Saturday October 19th at Ward Parkway Presbyterian Church, 7406 Ward Parkway, KCMO 64114. Reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to Ward Parkway Presbyterian Church or Delta Tau Delta, University of MO, PO Box 2187, Columbus GA 31902-2187, Memo: Capital Fund (in memory of Ken Bartlett).
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 4, 2019