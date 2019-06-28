Charles "Raymond" King Charles "Raymond" King died peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on June 26, 2019, in North Kansas City, MO, at the age of 76. Raymond is survived by his wife of 56 years, Billie Jean (Wolfe) King of Hardin, MO; two sons, David King of Hamilton, MO, and Douglas King and his wife Stacey of Lee's Summit, MO; three granddaughters, EmmaRae (King) Carroll, Kennedy King, and Grace King; siblings, Robert King, Sondra White, Linda Rosewaren, and Carolyn Peck all of Richmond, MO, and Marilyn Greer of St. Joseph, MO. He was preceded in death by his mother, Edna Mae (Douglas) King Jones of Richmond, MO, Cecil King of Hardin, MO, Donald King of Brownsville, TX, and Bill King of Kansas City, MO. Raymond was born on October 7, 1942, in Chillicothe, MO, to Howard Wayne and Edna Mae (Douglas) King. He graduated from Hardin-Central high school in 1960. He married Billie Jean (Wolfe) King on July 27, 1963. He began working for General Motors in October 1963 and retired from there in 1992. During his 35 year tenure with General Motors, he worked in both Kansas City, MO, and Wichita Falls, TX, doing health benefits and retirements. In 1998, he began working for the Ray County Assessor's Office in Richmond, MO, and continued until his passing. His children and grandchildren remember him as a loving father and grandfather, who instilled in them a strong work ethic, encouraged them, and was always singing, coming up with little rhymes and generally being ornery. Raymond was a loving and generous man who was passionate about quail hunting, bird dogs, and college basketball. He was an active and dedicated member of the United Auto Workers union, serving as Committeeman, Benefits Representative, and co-authoring at least three national labor contracts. He took great joy in helping those in need and those less fortunate than himself. He was honest, worked for what he got, and always took care of his family. A visitation is scheduled for 10:00 A.M., with a funeral to follow at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Thurman Funeral Home in Richmond, MO. Darrin Daniel, Pastor of Christian Fellowship Ministries in Richmond, MO, will officiate the ceremony. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Raymond's life. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Lavelock Cemetery, c/o Louise King, P.O. Box 605, Hardin, MO 64035. Please share your memories of Raymond by visiting www.thurmanfuneralhome.com. The family would like to thank all of his family for the generous outpouring of support over the past year as Raymond went through numerous rounds of chemotherapy. The family would also like to thank all of the friends and co-workers for the many visits, well wishes, and condolences. Lastly, the family would like to thank the staff at Ray County Memorial Hospital, North Kansas City Hospital, and North Care Hospice House for their loving attention and care over the past several weeks.

Published in Kansas City Star on June 28, 2019