Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thurman Funeral Home - Richmond
507 East Main P.O. Box 190
Richmond, MO 64085
816-776-2233
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Thurman Funeral Home - Richmond
507 East Main P.O. Box 190
Richmond, MO 64085
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Thurman Funeral Home - Richmond
507 East Main P.O. Box 190
Richmond, MO 64085
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles King
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles "Raymond" King


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles "Raymond" King Obituary
Charles "Raymond" King Charles "Raymond" King died peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on June 26, 2019, in North Kansas City, MO, at the age of 76. Raymond is survived by his wife of 56 years, Billie Jean (Wolfe) King of Hardin, MO; two sons, David King of Hamilton, MO, and Douglas King and his wife Stacey of Lee's Summit, MO; three granddaughters, EmmaRae (King) Carroll, Kennedy King, and Grace King; siblings, Robert King, Sondra White, Linda Rosewaren, and Carolyn Peck all of Richmond, MO, and Marilyn Greer of St. Joseph, MO. He was preceded in death by his mother, Edna Mae (Douglas) King Jones of Richmond, MO, Cecil King of Hardin, MO, Donald King of Brownsville, TX, and Bill King of Kansas City, MO. Raymond was born on October 7, 1942, in Chillicothe, MO, to Howard Wayne and Edna Mae (Douglas) King. He graduated from Hardin-Central high school in 1960. He married Billie Jean (Wolfe) King on July 27, 1963. He began working for General Motors in October 1963 and retired from there in 1992. During his 35 year tenure with General Motors, he worked in both Kansas City, MO, and Wichita Falls, TX, doing health benefits and retirements. In 1998, he began working for the Ray County Assessor's Office in Richmond, MO, and continued until his passing. His children and grandchildren remember him as a loving father and grandfather, who instilled in them a strong work ethic, encouraged them, and was always singing, coming up with little rhymes and generally being ornery. Raymond was a loving and generous man who was passionate about quail hunting, bird dogs, and college basketball. He was an active and dedicated member of the United Auto Workers union, serving as Committeeman, Benefits Representative, and co-authoring at least three national labor contracts. He took great joy in helping those in need and those less fortunate than himself. He was honest, worked for what he got, and always took care of his family. A visitation is scheduled for 10:00 A.M., with a funeral to follow at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Thurman Funeral Home in Richmond, MO. Darrin Daniel, Pastor of Christian Fellowship Ministries in Richmond, MO, will officiate the ceremony. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Raymond's life. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Lavelock Cemetery, c/o Louise King, P.O. Box 605, Hardin, MO 64035. Please share your memories of Raymond by visiting www.thurmanfuneralhome.com. The family would like to thank all of his family for the generous outpouring of support over the past year as Raymond went through numerous rounds of chemotherapy. The family would also like to thank all of the friends and co-workers for the many visits, well wishes, and condolences. Lastly, the family would like to thank the staff at Ray County Memorial Hospital, North Kansas City Hospital, and North Care Hospice House for their loving attention and care over the past several weeks.
Published in Kansas City Star on June 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now