|
|
Charles Kurtz Charles Kurtz, 84, died September 1, 2019 at his home in Lee's Summit, MO after a 4-year battle with Multiple Myeloma. Services will be held this Saturday, the 7th beginning with visitation from 11-12 noon. Funeral service will be held immediately thereafter at noon, at Newcomer' s Floral Hills Funeral Home, Raytown, MO. Interment at Floral Hills Cemetery. Charles was born August 20, 1935, as one of twelve children to Charles H Kurtz Sr. and Annabel (Price) Kurtz. He attended Manual High School, leaving before graduation to join the U.S. Marine Corps at the age of 17. He completed his GED in the Marines and served in Korea and Japan from 1952-1957. Upon returning home he met Grace Marie McClain and they were married May 29, 1958. They raised 3 children and were married until Grace died on their 48th anniversary. On September 18, 2010, Charles married Ruth Miller of Grandview, MO. He was a long-time member of Grandview Baptist Church. Charles put himself through night school at Finley Engineering College for 13 years to become an electrical engineer while working full time. His places of employment included Wayne Towel &Linen Supply, Bendix, Burns & McDonald, and ultimately doing contract engineering. He served in multiple leadership roles including Troop Leader and Camp Leader in the Boy Scouts, belonging to the tribe of Mic-o- Say. He so enjoyed taking pictures at every family gathering. We are so blessed to have so many video and picture memories of our lives thanks to him. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Grace, 10 of his siblings, and two grandchildren, Jason Paul Kurtz (19) and Christi Marie Harris (25). His is survived by his wife, Ruth, Bevier, MO, sister, Ellen Terrill, Liberty, MO, children, Jeffrey (Rhonda) Kurtz, Holden, MO, Sandy (Craig) Simons, Kansas City, MO and Chris (Sheila) Kurtz, Grain Valley, MO. He has 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren, and multiple nieces and nephews. We are so going to miss his humor, kindness and his very presence in our lives. RIP our sweet daddy. Memorial contributions may be made in Charles' name to Kindred Hospice.
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 5, 2019