Charles L. Brown Jr.
1939 - 2020
Charles L. Brown, Jr.
June 16, 1939 - October 18, 2020
Kansas City, Missouri - Charles Louis Brown, Jr., (Charlie Brown) of Kansas City, MO, passed away of COVID-19 at the age of 81. Charlie was born in Kansas City, MO to Charles Louis and Thelma Emma Brown. He married Linda Louise in 1960, and earned a degree in industrial design from KU.
Charlie is remembered as kind, gentle and patient with a big heart and a goofy sense of humor. His generous and compassionate spirit touched many.
He loved making music, played trombone in brass ensembles and the New Horizons Band, and sang in various choirs. He was a woodworker, an avid sailor and a long-time racing member of the Jacomo Sailing Club.
He is survived by wife, Linda, son, Charles L. Brown III (Ara) of Lee's Summit, MO, daughter, Emily J. Parnell (J. Thad) of Overland Park, KS., his four beloved grandchildren, Zoe and Charles Brown IV, and Sylvia and Cooper Parnell, and his sister, Georgia Belle Tobaben of Los Angeles, CA. He is preceded in death by sister Vida Jane Cunningham (2001) of Kansas City, MO.
The family, unable to be by his side due to COVID-19 quarantine regulations, suggests memorial donations be made to support the staff who provided him love and care during his last months and moments at www.gardenterracefamilycouncil.com/memorials.
Please visit https://memories.net/timeline/charles-brown-47341 for additional memories and photos.


Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 21, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kansas City Star

