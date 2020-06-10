Charles L. "Chuck" Collins
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles "Chuck" L. Collins Charles "Chuck" L. Collins, passed June 8, 2020 at the age of 66. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ira and Maxine (Dooley) Collins, and 2 brothers, Raymond and James. Chuck is survived by his wife of 22 years, Debra, his children, Raymond, Chris and Sandra, numerous grandchildren, a sister, Mary Ann Ellis, his brother, Roger and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. In lieu of flowers please make contributions to your favorite charity. With everyone's health and welfare, due to Covid 19, there will be no service or memorial. Remember Chuck in your heart, memories, and prayers. (Condolences may be expressed at: www.porterfuneralhome.com Arr: Porter Funeral Home (913) 621-6400)


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Porter Funeral Home
1835 Minnesota Avenue
Kansas City, KS 66102
(913) 621-6400
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved