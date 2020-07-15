Charles L. Kendrick Sr. Charles L. Kendrick walked the last mile of the way July 10, 2020. He was born May 18, 1930 in Stamps, Arkansas; the 11th of 13 children of Elzada and Lumas Kendrick. Charles' formal education began in Stamps. At the age of 13 he moved to Tucson, AZ and later to Denver, CO. Charles enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1951, where he served in the medical corps, specializing in dentistry. After his discharge in 1953, Charles had the exceptional good fortune to meet and marry Ernestine L. (Jones) Kendrick. At this same time, Charles first encountered a Thermo King unit and the wonders of transport refrigeration. This led to a career that covered every aspect of the industry, starting as a service technician with a toolbox full of wrenches, and concluding as a District Sales Manager for Thermo King Corp. During his career, Charles won several awards, beginning with Rookie of The Year in 1962 and culminating as District Sales Manager of The Year in 1987. Charles retired in 1990 and completed construction of a home on the family farmstead in Stamps. He also realized the publication of his children's book The Adventures of Lowboy & Friski, the tale of an Arkansas squirrel who is afraid of heights. He rounded out his retirement with fishing and travelling the world by land and sea with his beloved Ernestine. Charles and Ernestine have been members of Metropolitan Baptist Church for over 45 years. Charles was preceded in death by his parents; daughter Charmaine E. Bass; sons Stanley C. Kendrick and Charles L. Kendrick II, and grandson Charles L. Kendrick III. Also waiting to welcome him home are 7 sisters and 2 brothers. He leaves to treasure his memory his wife of 66 years; daughters, Dianne Kendrick; Phyllis (John) Kendrick-Hale; sons, Gerald (Amber) Kendrick; and Gregory (Becky) Kendrick; sister, Othella Boykin; and brothers, Paul and Lumas (Darlene) Kendrick. His legacy will be carried forward by 7 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; and 1 great-great grandson. Visitation will be held Friday July 17, 2020 from 9-11:00 A.M. at Metropolitan Baptist Temple 853 Washington Blvd. Kansas City, Kansas 66102. Interment: Chapel Hill Cemetery. Arrangements by: Thatcher's Funeral Home, Inc. thatcherfh@sbcglobal.net



