Charles L. "Chuck" Smith

Charles L. "Chuck" Smith Obituary
Charles "Chuck" L. Smith Charles L. Smith, Jr. died on August 28, 2019. After a successful career as a salesman, he and Helen enjoyed traveling and gardening. He always had one of the nicest yards in the neighborhood. Charles was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Helen. He is survived by sons, Mark Smith (Michelle Moore) and Brian Smith grandchildren; Kimberly Love (Dale McDaniel), Debra (Daniel) Young, Joshua (Susie) Smith, and Lucas Smith; along with 5 great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter. Services will be 2 PM Tuesday, September 3 at White Chapel Funeral Home in Gladstone, Missouri with visitation 1 hour prior. Burial White Chapel Cemetery. (Arr. White Chapel 816-452-8419)
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 31, 2019
