Charles L. Weaver

Charles L. Weaver Obituary
Charles L. Weaver Charles L. Weaver, 87, KCK, died Dec. 15, 2019. Visitation at St. Pat's Church 1086 N. 94th St., KCK on Weds. Dec. 18, 2019 at 10am. Mass at 11am. Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery, KCK. He is survived by daughter, Tracy (Greg) Douglas; grandsons: Brent (Halli) and Jess; sister Audrey; and dear friends: Joe, Ana, Kristin & Joe Grdinovac, and Jane & Kevin Meyer and their daughter Adela. He was preceded in death by his wife Carole and son Mike.
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 17, 2019
