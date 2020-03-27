|
|
Charles Larry Williams Charles (Larry) Williams, 74, of Excelsior Springs, MO. passed away March 24, 2020 at his home, from complications due to heart disease. Larry was born on November 28, 1945, in Triplett, Missouri to Charles and Juanita (Price) Williams. He attended high school in Brookfield, MO. Upon graduation in 1963, he enlisted in the United States Army and served for 3 years. He enjoyed being outdoors, riding ATVs, sports, and most of all, the simple work of cutting wood. During his life, he had three careers. First as a steel worker at Armco Steel, then, as a carpet installer; and finally as the owner and operator of Judy's place, in Lawson, Mo. He married Judy Anspaugh, the love of his life, in 1970. They spent 46 happy years together, until she passed in October of 2017. He missed her every day since. He is survived by his children: Jody Adams, Troy Adams and wife Twilla, Brian Williams, Susan Jones Flory and husband Darrell, his son-in-law Raymond Smith; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; and his brother, Kenneth Williams and wife Joyce. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Judy, and his daughter Dalene Smith. Due to current national health circumstances, services will be held at a later date. Arrangements: Bross & Spidle Funeral Home 816-630-3131
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 27, 2020