Charles Lee Herrmann Sr.

August 28, 1946 - November 18, 2020

Gardner, Kansas - Charles Lee Herrmann passed away peacefully at his home on November 18th, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was 74 years old. He is survived by his brother Michael Herrmann, sons Brian (Danielle), Daniel, Joel, Charles (Brianna) and Ryan, daughters Missy, Nikke (Randy), Lindsay (John), Amy (Jason) and Annika, 11 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents Walter and Wilma Herrmann, brother Doc Herrmann and son Zachary Herrmann.

He served his country as a Navy Officer in Vietnam. Charles loved his country, family and community, but most of all God. The Services will be held at Olathe View Baptist Church in Olathe, Ks on Monday Nov. 30th at 6:00





