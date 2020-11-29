1/1
Charles Lee Herrmann Sr.
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles Lee Herrmann Sr.
August 28, 1946 - November 18, 2020
Gardner, Kansas - Charles Lee Herrmann passed away peacefully at his home on November 18th, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was 74 years old. He is survived by his brother Michael Herrmann, sons Brian (Danielle), Daniel, Joel, Charles (Brianna) and Ryan, daughters Missy, Nikke (Randy), Lindsay (John), Amy (Jason) and Annika, 11 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents Walter and Wilma Herrmann, brother Doc Herrmann and son Zachary Herrmann.
He served his country as a Navy Officer in Vietnam. Charles loved his country, family and community, but most of all God. The Services will be held at Olathe View Baptist Church in Olathe, Ks on Monday Nov. 30th at 6:00


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
30
Service
06:00 PM
Olathe View Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kansas City Star

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved