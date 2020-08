Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Charles's life story with friends and family

Share Charles's life story with friends and family

Charles Lee Sylva Charles Lee Sylva, passed Fri, August 7, 2020, Wellsville, KS at the age of 79 years. Visit: 10-11AM on Sat, August 15, 2020 at Wilsons Funeral Home in Wellsville .Funeral Services at the Funeral home following Visit



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store