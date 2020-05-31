Charles Lewis Moriarty 1963 2020 Charles Lewis Moriarty, Charlie, 57, of Jacksonville Florida, died on May 5, 2020. Charlie was born in Seneca, KS on April 2, 1963, son of Camille Ann Lewis Moriarty Fowler and James Owen (Mo, Coach Mo) Moriarty (Sherry). Charlie is survived by his parents, his brother, Woody Moriarty of Kansas City, MO (Sara), sister, Mary Ann Thomason of Jacksonville FL. Charlie was a loving son, brother and a wonderful uncle to Megan, Alison, Matthew and Nicole. Charlie grew up in Roeland Park, KS. He attended Bishop Miege High School and received his bachelor's degree from Emporia State University in Emporia KS. Charlie loved to play basketball, football, baseball and golf, and he shared his athletic knowledge with his beloved nieces and nephew. After a management career at Sunshine Biscuit, Charlie's love for the outdoors called him to work outside on golf courses which made him very happy. In Lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hospice. Services to be announced at a later date. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.MuehlebachChapel.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on May 31, 2020.