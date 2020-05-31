Charles Lewis Moriarty
1963 - 2020
Charles Lewis Moriarty 1963 2020 Charles Lewis Moriarty, Charlie, 57, of Jacksonville Florida, died on May 5, 2020. Charlie was born in Seneca, KS on April 2, 1963, son of Camille Ann Lewis Moriarty Fowler and James Owen (Mo, Coach Mo) Moriarty (Sherry). Charlie is survived by his parents, his brother, Woody Moriarty of Kansas City, MO (Sara), sister, Mary Ann Thomason of Jacksonville FL. Charlie was a loving son, brother and a wonderful uncle to Megan, Alison, Matthew and Nicole. Charlie grew up in Roeland Park, KS. He attended Bishop Miege High School and received his bachelor's degree from Emporia State University in Emporia KS. Charlie loved to play basketball, football, baseball and golf, and he shared his athletic knowledge with his beloved nieces and nephew. After a management career at Sunshine Biscuit, Charlie's love for the outdoors called him to work outside on golf courses which made him very happy. In Lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hospice. Services to be announced at a later date. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.MuehlebachChapel.com.


Published in Kansas City Star on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Muehlebach Funeral Care
6800 Troost Avenue
Kansas City, MO 64131
(816) 444-2060
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

3 entries
May 31, 2020
Camille, Charlie and I are so sorry to hear of Charlies passing!
Please know we are thinking of you, and keeping you in our prayers!
Much love, Mary Ellen & Charlie Green
Mary Ellen Green
May 31, 2020
To Coach Mo and family, my heart goes out to you in your loss. I pray you find peace and comfort at this time. Debbie Brown SW class of 73
Debbie Brown Brumback
Student
May 31, 2020
I am shocked and very saddened to have seen Charlie's obit in this morning's news. Charlie was great fun at BMHS and my sincerely condolences to the Moriarty family. RIP Charlie.
Susan Lazzo
