|
|
Charles "Chuck" Louis Schnieders Charles "Chuck" Louis Schnieders of Leawood, Kansas passed on October 27, 2019 at the age of 74 surrounded by loved ones. Chuck was born October 7, 1945 in Jefferson City, Missouri to Virgil and Dorothy Schnieders. A visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. on November 4, 2019 at The Church of the Nativity located at 3800 W. 119th St. Leawood, Kansas 66209 followed by a funeral mass at 11:00 a.m. and a graveside service at Mount Olivet Cemetery, located at 7601 Blue Ridge Blvd., Raytown, Missouri 64138. A full obituary can be viewed at www.mcgilleystatelinechapel.com. Memorial gifts may be made in his name to Catholic Charities (catholiccharities-kcsj.org).
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 3, 2019