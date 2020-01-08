Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Langsford Funeral Home
115 SW 3rd Street
Lee's Summit, MO 64063
(816) 524-3700
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Langsford Funeral Home
Lee's Summit, MO
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:30 AM
Langsford Funeral Home
Lee's Summit, MO
Charles Martin
1947 - 2020
Charles Lorne Martin Charles Lorne Martin of Lee's Summit, MO died January 1, 2020. He was born in Springfield, MO on June 9, 1947. He is survived by his loving wife of more than 35 years, Michelle Martin, two daughters: Kim (and Doug) Hawley and Jill (and Brett) Gordon of Lee's Summit, MO, and four grandchildren: Claire and Faith Hawley, Brian and Matthew Gordon; brother, David (and Charlotte) Martin; sister-in-law, Nan Martin; nieces, Shelly Martin-Abell, Karen Witt and Melinda Jenson; and nephew, Michael Martin. Charles is preceded in death by his brother Jerry in 2013 and his parents Gerald and Juanita Martin. Mr. Martin graduated from Central High School in Springfield, MO in 1965. He attended the School of Radiology Technology at Cox Medical Center (Springfield, MO) and Ultrasound Training at KU Medical Center. He worked 25 years at the VA Hospital in Kansas City until he retired in 1997 as the Clinical Coordinator for Nuclear Medicine. After retiring from the VA, he worked many years as an application specialist on medical sonography and imaging equipment. Charles enjoyed playing golf, gardening and doing home improvement projects. He built a large screened in gazebo where he, Michelle and Eddie (his cat) enjoyed being together. In recent years, Charles focused all his love and time taking care of Michelle whose health was declining. Visitation will be held on Saturday, January 11th from 10:30-11:30 at Langsford Funeral Home in Lee's Summit MO. Memorial service will follow at 11:30. The family requests donations to Wayside Waifs in lieu of flowers.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 8, 2020
