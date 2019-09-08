|
Charles "Fred" McBratney Charles "Fred" McBratney, passed away September 5, 2019 in Kansas City, Kansas. Visitation will be Friday Sept. 13th, from 10-11 AM, with Funeral Mass beginning at 11:00AM at Christ the King Catholic Church, 3024 N 53rd St, Kansas City, KS. Fred was born June 27, 1940 to parents Charles "Chick" and Anne McBratney. Fred graduated from Blessed Sacrament in 1954 and from Ward High School in 1958. He worked in the family business, McBratney Optical, in downtown KCK for many years until opening Mcbratney Optical Boutique in the western part of Wyandotte County in 1983. Known for his friendly smile and generous heart, Fred had many friends and customers he helped care for over the years. Fred was a Third Degree brother of the Knights of Columbus at Blessed Sacrament. He loved bowling and being part of the St. John's Catholic Club. Fred was very close to his children and loved family gatherings. He was an extra special grandpa who enjoyed being close to his grandkids. He is survived by two sisters, Janet Lashbrook, Kansas City, Kansas, Francie Inzerillo, North Kansas City, MO.; son Michael and wife Pat, Kansas City; Ann-Marie Moore, Kansas City, Kan.; daughter Kathleen Huerter and husband Joe, Lenexa, Kansas; son James McBratney and wife Molly, Merriam, Kansas; and six grandchildren, Shawn, Conner, Ben, Caroline, Jenna and Laura.
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 8, 2019