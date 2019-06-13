Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Delaney Funeral Home - Marceline
1720 N. Missouri Ave.
Marceline, MO 64658
660-376-2040
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Delaney Funeral Home - Marceline
1720 N. Missouri Ave.
Marceline, MO 64658
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Delaney Funeral Home - Marceline
1720 N. Missouri Ave.
Marceline, MO 64658
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles McCauslin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles McCauslin

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Charles McCauslin Obituary
Charles McCauslin Charles David McCauslin,69, of Overland Park, KS, passed away June 10, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born December 28, 1949 in Marceline, MO to Glover and Lucille (Casey) McCauslin. Charlie spent the majority of his working career as an engineer at BNSF Railroad and was a member of the BLET. He enjoyed wood working, traveling, and spending time with family. Survivors include his wife, Doris, his daughters; Christina Renninger (Ed) of East Earl, PA, Brandy McCauslin and Tara McCauslin of Blue Springs, MO, Elizabeth Meyer (Clay) of Overland Park, KS, Charles (Chase) Scheibler (Esther) of Overland Park, KS, 10 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, and a brother, John McCauslin (Diane) of Marceline, MO. Charlie was preceded in death by his parents. Funeral services will be at 11 AM with visitation starting at 9 AM Friday, June 14, 2019 at Delaney Funeral Home in Marceline, MO with burial in the Elmwood Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to First Baptist Church of Marceline or Elmwood Cemetery and these may be mailed to 1720 N. Missouri Ave., Marceline, MO 64658.
Published in Kansas City Star on June 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now