Charles McCauslin Charles David McCauslin,69, of Overland Park, KS, passed away June 10, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born December 28, 1949 in Marceline, MO to Glover and Lucille (Casey) McCauslin. Charlie spent the majority of his working career as an engineer at BNSF Railroad and was a member of the BLET. He enjoyed wood working, traveling, and spending time with family. Survivors include his wife, Doris, his daughters; Christina Renninger (Ed) of East Earl, PA, Brandy McCauslin and Tara McCauslin of Blue Springs, MO, Elizabeth Meyer (Clay) of Overland Park, KS, Charles (Chase) Scheibler (Esther) of Overland Park, KS, 10 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, and a brother, John McCauslin (Diane) of Marceline, MO. Charlie was preceded in death by his parents. Funeral services will be at 11 AM with visitation starting at 9 AM Friday, June 14, 2019 at Delaney Funeral Home in Marceline, MO with burial in the Elmwood Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to First Baptist Church of Marceline or Elmwood Cemetery and these may be mailed to 1720 N. Missouri Ave., Marceline, MO 64658.

Published in Kansas City Star on June 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary